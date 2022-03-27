Short Interest in Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Grows By 200.0%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HWDJY remained flat at $$42.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $50.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

