Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Increases By 436.6%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 436.6% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 39,098 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1,318.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,149,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 872,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 598,554 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 793,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

