Short Interest in IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Decreases By 60.8%

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the February 28th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 27,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $66,915.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 50,398 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 145,247 shares of company stock valued at $203,648 and have sold 159,531 shares valued at $341,915. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMARA by 98.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in IMARA in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMRA stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. IMARA has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.66.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

IMRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

