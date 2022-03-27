Short Interest in IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Decreases By 97.6%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 97.6% from the February 28th total of 324,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Shares of IQEPF remained flat at $$0.47 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IQE has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IQEPF shares. Barclays reduced their target price on IQE from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

