Short Interest in K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Drops By 59.8%

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the February 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

OTCMKTS KBRLF remained flat at $$26.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.