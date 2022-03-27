Short Interest in Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Grows By 260.2%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,015,000 shares, a growth of 260.2% from the February 28th total of 1,669,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,683.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

KUASF stock remained flat at $$7.18 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Kuaishou Technology has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

