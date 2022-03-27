Short Interest in Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Rises By 134.3%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,300 shares, an increase of 134.3% from the February 28th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,045,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Lithium Chile from $0.70 to $1.53 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Lithium Chile stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. Lithium Chile has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

Lithium Chile, Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile. Its projects include: Salar de Coipasa, Salar de Turi, Salar de Atacama, Salar de Helados, Salar de Talar and Salar de Ollage. The company was founded on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

