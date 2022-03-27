Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Grows By 400.0%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Optec International stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,257,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,339,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Optec International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.

Optec International, Inc engages in the distribution of LED solar lighting systems, personal protective equipment, and related healthcare products. Its products include OPTEC Fuel Maximizer, OPTEC LED Solar Lighting System, masks, and air sterilizers. It also provides green technologies for continued reduction of fossil fuel usage and greenhouse gas emissions.

