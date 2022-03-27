Short Interest in Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI) Grows By 400.0%

Optec International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,294,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Optec International stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,257,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,339,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. Optec International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.18.
Optec International Company Profile (Get Rating)
