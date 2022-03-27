Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Expands By 244.8%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Potash America stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 408,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.
Potash America Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Potash America (PTAM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Potash America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potash America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.