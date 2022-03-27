Short Interest in Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM) Expands By 244.8%

Potash America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTAM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 244.8% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,212,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Potash America stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 408,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,626. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Potash America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04.

Potash America, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the development of fertilizer and agri-business assets. Its assets include Potash, Montmorillonite, Bentonite, and Gypsum. The company was founded by Matthew Markin on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

