Short Interest in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Declines By 50.3%

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 397,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of SKM opened at $25.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,066,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after acquiring an additional 691,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.