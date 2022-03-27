Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Increases By 1,415.1%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,654,500 shares, a growth of 1,415.1% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,363.6 days.
Shares of SSAAF opened at $7.00 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.