Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Increases By 1,415.1%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,654,500 shares, a growth of 1,415.1% from the February 28th total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,363.6 days.

Shares of SSAAF opened at $7.00 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

