Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Rises By 139.8%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the February 28th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SNAX opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Stryve Foods has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.

