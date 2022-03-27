Short Interest in Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Rises By 139.8%

Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,800 shares, an increase of 139.8% from the February 28th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $1,873,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $593,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.
Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces meat sticks, chili bites, and meat crisps; and carne seca products.
