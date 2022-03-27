Short Interest in Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM) Rises By 194.2%

Sylvamo Corp (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 194.2% from the February 28th total of 482,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sylvamo in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

SLVM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 290,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. Sylvamo has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

