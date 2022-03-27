Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Rises By 471.4%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 471.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TGEN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $1.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a market cap of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.34. Tecogen has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Get Tecogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.