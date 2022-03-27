Short Interest in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Grows By 192.3%

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a growth of 192.3% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

About The New America High Income Fund (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

