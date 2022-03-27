Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 66.7%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.
TomTom Company Profile
