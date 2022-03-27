Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Decreases By 66.7%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMOAY remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Friday. TomTom has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

