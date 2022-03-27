Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Grows By 153.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE TRCA opened at $9.76 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.
Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

