Short Interest in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Grows By 153.8%

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TRCA opened at $9.76 on Friday. Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

