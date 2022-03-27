Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Declines By 63.3%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the February 28th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBSFY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €45.70 ($50.22) to €43.50 ($47.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($76.92) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($68.13) to €55.00 ($60.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ubisoft Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

