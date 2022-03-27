Short Interest in Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Drops By 69.6%

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of UTRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Unitronix has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.71.

Unitronix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

