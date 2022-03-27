Short Interest in Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Drops By 69.6%

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of UTRX opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Unitronix has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.71.
Unitronix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitronix (UTRX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Unitronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.