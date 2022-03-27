Short Interest in VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT) Increases By 536.0%

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXIT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 536.0% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,924,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VXIT opened at 0.00 on Friday. VirExit Technologies has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.06.

About VirExit Technologies

VirExit Technologies, Inc operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in incubating franchise business concepts designed to affect the individual, community, and local economy in rural and peri-urban areas across the globe. The company was founded by Jonathan Biggs and John Kevin Lowther on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

