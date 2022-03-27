Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Rises By 136.9%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 136.9% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 797,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:IAE opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.