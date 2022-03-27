Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 400.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.56.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

