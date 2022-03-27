Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Expands By 400.0%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:WMLLF opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35. Wealth Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.56.
About Wealth Minerals (Get Rating)
