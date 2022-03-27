Short Interest in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Drops By 68.0%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WINC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ:WINC opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000.

