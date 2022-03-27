Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Grows By 8,500.0%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 8,500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ZTE has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.91.

ZTE ( OTCMKTS:ZTCOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

