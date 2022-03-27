SIBCoin Achieves Market Cap of $652,917.41 (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $652,917.41 and approximately $13,499.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,613.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.53 or 0.07032722 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00282202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.83 or 0.00808795 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00104148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013320 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00464435 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.10 or 0.00450767 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,778,095 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

