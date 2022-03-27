Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price target on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.84.

SIA stock opened at C$15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.86. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

