Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $200.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

