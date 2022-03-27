Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 2,125 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.20. 81,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $76.39.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.