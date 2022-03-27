Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 6,765 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.95. 2,644,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,183,973. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $127.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

