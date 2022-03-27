Signature Securities Group Corporation Decreases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signature Securities Group Corporation cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,871,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,559,402. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

