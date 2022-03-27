Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $2.09 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,263. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.56. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $224.70 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

