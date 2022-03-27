Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $41.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 12.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,054,000 after acquiring an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,566,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,444,000 after acquiring an additional 137,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,049,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,017,000 after acquiring an additional 223,811 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.64. 6,909,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $391.76 and a 12-month high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
