Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $996,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,009,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

