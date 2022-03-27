Signature Securities Group Corporation Sells 598 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Signature Securities Group Corporation trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,784. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

