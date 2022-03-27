Signaturefd LLC Buys 10,544 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,544 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $298.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

