Signaturefd LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the third quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 49.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 30.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

Shares of ABB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.11. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

