Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 139,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 340.6% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 148,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 114,655 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth $16,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.89. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

