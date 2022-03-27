Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,106 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:SHG opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

