Signaturefd LLC Sells 631 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $165.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $2,431,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,614. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

