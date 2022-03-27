Signaturefd LLC Sells 846 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.
IJR stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.88.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
