Signaturefd LLC Sells 9,016 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,016 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,970,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,537,000 after buying an additional 235,015 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 450,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after purchasing an additional 32,374 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,765,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,844,000 after purchasing an additional 170,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $51.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. Raymond James cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

