Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

SLN stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 135.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

