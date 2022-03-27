Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.89 million to $16.17 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $13.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year sales of $52.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.24 million to $53.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

SLP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,933 shares of company stock worth $1,350,780. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after purchasing an additional 135,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,591,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.08. 207,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,017. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.60 million, a P/E ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 0.19. Simulations Plus has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $70.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.