Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Holdings Decreased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period.

BLCN stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 20,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,199. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

