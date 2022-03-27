Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTKGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 67,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.