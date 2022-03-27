Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Short Interest Update

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDTK. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDTK traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.27. 67,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,472. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education.

