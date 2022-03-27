Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to report sales of $90.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.00 million to $92.50 million. Skillz reported sales of $83.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $400.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $401.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $467.65 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Skillz by 945.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. 9,579,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,296,709. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $7.46. Skillz has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

