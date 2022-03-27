Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Update

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:SKYA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Skydeck Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYA. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,646,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

