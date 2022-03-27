Small Love Potion Price Hits $0.27 (SLP)

Small Love Potion (SLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Small Love Potion has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00035864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00112295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

SLP is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

