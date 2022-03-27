Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Receives GBX 1,053 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,053 ($13.86).

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.35) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.60) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.47), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,981.69).

SMS traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 787 ($10.36). The stock had a trading volume of 114,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 733.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 809.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.94. Smart Metering Systems has a one year low of GBX 670 ($8.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 875.00%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

