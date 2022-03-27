Smart Portfolios LLC Has $760,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Smart Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

